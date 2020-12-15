Advertisement

Sharon Osbourne announces COVID-19 diagnosis

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:03 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 68-year-old co-host of “The Talk” tweeted that she was hospitalized briefly and is now in isolation. Her symptoms are unknown at this point.

Osbourne’s husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, tested negative.

Another co-host of the talk show, Carrie Ann Inaba, announced last week that she also tested positive for the virus. She said she had a fever, cough and aches.

“The Talk” is currently on a hiatus.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Police say a driver was traveling the wrong direction when they crashed head-on into an F-150...
Odessa driver charged in crash that sent four to the hospital
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
A Silver Alert was issued for Roland Smith back on December 3.
Body of missing man found in Andrews County
Early Sunday morning, an RV fire in Midland county turned fatal, killing one person and...
Midland teen dies in RV fire

Latest News

In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
Ex-Epstein pal seeks bail with $28.5M and armed guards
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as feds weigh 2nd COVID-19 shot
COVID: US death toll over 300,000 as vaccine unveiled
COVID: US death toll over 300,000 as vaccine unveiled
The social media app shared its list of top 100 videos, creators and trends in America in 2020.
Agency homing in on social media companies’ data collection