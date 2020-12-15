Advertisement

Residents living near Faudree concerned about safety

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Dangerous. Scary. Taking your life into your own hands. These are just some of the ways Odessa residents living north of Hwy 191 describe driving on Faudree Rd.

“People are a little ridiculous on Faudree Road,” said Sue Craig, who lives off Faudree.

Faudree’s problem, north of Hwy 191, is growth.

“You’ve got the apartment people there, you’ve got that school, and now they’re building thousands of apartments down the road,” said Ralph Harding.

That’s creating what some residents living off Faudree feel is an unsafe situation. A lot of people, two lanes, and a speed limit that’s more like a guideline.

“I have people really, really racing to get past me on the one-lane road there,” Craig said. “A lot of times, that’s really dangerous. You’re either going to get hit in the back end, or somebody might just get crunched there on the side. But nobody seems to care because everyone is in a big hurry.”

The area has been the site of multiple wrecks, including a head-on collision Sunday night that injured 5 people.

The road is scheduled to be widened into five lanes next summer, but some residents think moving the road closer to the homes will make things worse.

“I really don’t like that,” Craig said. “I’m surprised someone hasn’t already run into my backyard or smashed my fence down.”

Others think it will help.

“It needs to be widened,” Harding said. “It would help the traffic a lot.”

What everyone does agree on is that something must be done – and soon.

