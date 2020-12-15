Advertisement

Remembering Attorney Richard Abalos

Longtime Odessa Attorney and OC Board member passes away
Richard Abalos dies at the age of 77
Richard Abalos dies at the age of 77(KOSA)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Richard Covarubio Abalos died Saturday evening at the age of 77.

He attended Odessa College, The University of Texas and St. Mary’s School of Law.

He also served two years in the Army, and was an attorney with the Judge Advocate General’s Corps at Fort Bliss and Fort Rucker, Alabama, where he was in the same barracks with future U.S. Senator and Vice President Al Gore, and Information officer.

He was a member of the OC Board of Trustees and was active in the Ector County Democratic Party, Tejano Democrats and LULAC.

He is the father of our Assistant News Director Andrea Storm.

