Parents: Gators forward Keyontae Johnson is breathing on his own, FaceTimed team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keyontae Johnson is stable and breathing on his own.

In a statement released on Twitter via the University of Florida men’s basketball twitter account, Johnson’s parents, Nika and Marrecus Johnson, say their son is speaking with them, his doctors at UF Health, and has even FaceTimed his team.

Johnson’s mother and father are grateful for the support they have received from the community.

“We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we’re beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days,” said Johnson’s parents. “We will continue to share updates about Keyontae’s health and progress. We have seen how much people love and care for him. We hope people recognize that information that doesn’t come from us or the athletic department may not be accurate. We are working closely with Keyontae’s doctors and the UAA to provide information to everyone who cares so deeply about Keyontae and has been praying for him.”

This is welcomed news.

Johnson collapsed during Florida basketball’s game against Florida State on Saturday and has been hospitalized since.

The Gators forward was transported to UF Health Shands from Tallahassee Memorial on Monday, where he continued to receive treatment.

In response, the Gators basketball team has decided not to play its game on Wednesday against North Florida.

“Florida basketball and the UAA wish to thank UNF’s coaching staff, administration and team for their flexibility and willingness to make this schedule change,” the school made in a statement.

The University took to social media on Monday evening thanking fans for their support. Johnson’s parents are with him at UF Health Shands, and Florida says fans can send their well wishes to Johnson and his family.

In the statement, the program says many people have reached out to offer assistance, and the university will make known any needs that he and his family might have “as things become more clear”.

A P.O. box was set up for anyone who may want to send letters or cards. The address is P.O. BOX 14485 Gainesville, FL 32604 C/O UF administration.

We will continue to have updates on his condition as soon as it becomes available.

