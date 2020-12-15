Advertisement

ORMC receives ‘A’ grade for patient safety

Odessa Regional Medical Center
Odessa Regional Medical Center(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Regional Medical Center is being recognized for its work to keep patients safe.

On Tuesday it was announced that ORMC had been awarded an “A’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for its achievements in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.

“Our focus is safety, to fundamentally be a safe hospital,” said Dr. Rohith Saravanan, chief medical officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center. “If we or any hospital starts there, patient experience will take care of itself, quality metrics will take care of itself as will employee morale. We don’t see quality as just a clinical goal. It’s an enterprise wide priority that encompasses customer service, compliance and wellness.”

The Leapfrog Group grades a hospital’s performance with preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Odessa Regional Medical Center. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Police say a driver was traveling the wrong direction when they crashed head-on into an F-150...
Odessa driver charged in crash that sent four to the hospital
A Silver Alert was issued for Roland Smith back on December 3.
Body of missing man found in Andrews County
Early Sunday morning, an RV fire in Midland county turned fatal, killing one person and...
Midland teen dies in RV fire

Latest News

Midland police have released this photo of the suspect believed to be involved in Monday...
Man shot and killed at Midland gas station
Jaivan A’mere Simpson, 1, and his mother, Jada Williams, 22. (DPS)
UPDATE: Texas infant named in Amber Alert found safe
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Gio worked for CBS7 for two years
CBS7 honors beloved employee