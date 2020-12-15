ORMC receives ‘A’ grade for patient safety

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Regional Medical Center is being recognized for its work to keep patients safe.

On Tuesday it was announced that ORMC had been awarded an “A’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for its achievements in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.

“Our focus is safety, to fundamentally be a safe hospital,” said Dr. Rohith Saravanan, chief medical officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center. “If we or any hospital starts there, patient experience will take care of itself, quality metrics will take care of itself as will employee morale. We don’t see quality as just a clinical goal. It’s an enterprise wide priority that encompasses customer service, compliance and wellness.”

The Leapfrog Group grades a hospital’s performance with preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Odessa Regional Medical Center. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”

