Midland Memorial Hospital will receive COVID-19 vaccine later this week

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Four Texas sites received the first rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations Monday, but Midland Memorial Hospital was not one of them.

MMH was supposed to get close to two thousand Pfizer coronavirus vaccines Monday, but it turns out they won’t be getting them until later this week.

“I was disappointed, we were ready to go with our staff,” said Midland Memorial Hospital’s infection preventionist, Val Sparks.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services released this statement Monday to say which sites the federal government would ship vaccines to today and tomorrow based on their logistics.

“I found out about 7:30 this morning that we were not going to get it today and then I found out today on the noon call that we were not going to get it till Wednesday or Thursday,” said Sparks.

Lubbock is the only place in West Texas on the list to receive the vaccine Tuesday.

When the vaccine arrives later this week, the hospital expects to get 1,950 vaccines. Of those, 1,450 will be given to front-line medical workers who have signed up to get one.

“Anyone who potentially has contact with patients including our environmental service people and our dietary people,” said Sparks.

Once the first dose is administered, medical workers will have to wait 21 days to receive the next round.

The hospital said they plan to distribute all 1,950 of the vaccine to medical workers in the community.

“So we are still getting emails and phone calls from individuals, healthcare providers that are interested and I am adding them to the list here in Midland,” said Sparks.

The hospital said they will train front line workers how to administer the vaccine the same day it arrives.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.