Advertisement

Man shot and killed at Midland gas station

Midland police have released this photo of the suspect believed to be involved in Monday...
Midland police have released this photo of the suspect believed to be involved in Monday night's deadly shooting.(Photo: Midland Police Department)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed at a gas station on Monday night.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the DK Convenience store in the 700 block of West Scharbauer Drive at 10:23 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

A short time later, police were called to Midland Memorial Hospital for a gunshot victim. The man, who was identified as Santonio Griffin, 20, died at the hospital.

Police have released a photo of the suspect. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 in reference to case number 201214053.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Police say a driver was traveling the wrong direction when they crashed head-on into an F-150...
Odessa driver charged in crash that sent four to the hospital
A Silver Alert was issued for Roland Smith back on December 3.
Body of missing man found in Andrews County
Early Sunday morning, an RV fire in Midland county turned fatal, killing one person and...
Midland teen dies in RV fire

Latest News

Odessa Regional Medical Center
ORMC receives ‘A’ grade for patient safety
Jaivan A’mere Simpson, 1, and his mother, Jada Williams, 22. (DPS)
UPDATE: Texas infant named in Amber Alert found safe
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Gio worked for CBS7 for two years
CBS7 honors beloved employee