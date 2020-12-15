Man shot and killed at Midland gas station

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed at a gas station on Monday night.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the DK Convenience store in the 700 block of West Scharbauer Drive at 10:23 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

A short time later, police were called to Midland Memorial Hospital for a gunshot victim. The man, who was identified as Santonio Griffin, 20, died at the hospital.

Police have released a photo of the suspect. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 in reference to case number 201214053.

