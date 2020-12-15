City Council and School Board seats up for grabs in Odessa and Midland runoff elections

ODESSA/MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Several runoff races will be decided in Odessa and Midland on Tuesday.

In Odessa, the race for Mayor and two City Council seats are on the ballots.

Dewey Bryant and Javier Joven are running to be Mayor of Odessa.

Incumbent Michael K. Shelton Sr. and Mark Matta are running for the Odessa City Council District 1 seat.

Denise Swanner and current Odessa Mayor David Turner are running for the City Council’s At-Large seat.

The following voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- The Globe Theater at Odessa College, 2308 Shakespeare Road

- Salinas Community Building, 600 West Clements Street

- First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium, 2223 Lyndale Drive

In Midland, two Midland ISD School Board seats are being contested.

Incumbent James Fuller and challenger Michael Booker are running for the District 1 seat.

Katie Joyner and Steve Vargas are running for the District 4 seat.

The following voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Midland County Annex, 2010 North A Street

- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2300 Butternut

- Midland Chin Baptist Church, 2800 West Louisiana

- Odessa County Club, #1 Fairway Drive

You will be able to find all of tonight’s results online here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.