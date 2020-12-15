CBS7 honors beloved employee

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Giovanni Pantoja worked for CBS7 for 2 years.

Gio, as he was known to all of us, was the producer for the 6 and 10pm newscasts.

Gio attended schools in Midland and the University of North Texas.

He was a force of Nature.

Gio battled cancer on and off since he was a child and still came back strong.

The tower at the UNT Administration Building was lit up over the weekend in remembrance of Gio and the Talons also let a cheer in his honor.

He was one of the strongest people you could meet and always maintained a positive attitude.

Gio was 25 years of age.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by a dear friend with the permission of his family to help with burial expenses.

You can find a link here.

