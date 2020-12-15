Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas baby believed to be in ‘grave danger’

Amber Alert photos
Amber Alert photos(Texas DPS)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PEARLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Police issued an Amber Alert early Tuesday morning for Jaivan A’mere Simpson, 1, believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

The baby was last seen wearing a white onesie with dark blue or black sweatpants, police said.

Police are looking for Jada Williams, 22, in connection to the abduction.

She wears eyeglasses with black frames, has shoulder length hair, tattoos in both arms,

Williams is believed to be driving a silver-colored 2017 Hyundai Elantra with temporary tag number NVP8659.

