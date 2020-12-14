Advertisement

Odessa driver charged in crash that sent four to the hospital

Police say a driver was traveling the wrong direction when they crashed head-on into an F-150 Sunday night.(CBS7)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Four people were injured in a crash in Odessa on Sunday night.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to a major crash in the 6800 block of Faudree Road at 8:20 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving an F-150 and a Mitsubishi Eclipse. Three people in the F-150 and the driver of the Eclipse, identified as 25-year-old Eliana Leyba, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation revealed that Leyba was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when they crashed into the F-150 head-on.

Leyba was later charged with Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving, a Class B Misdemeanor, and was cited for No Proof of Insurance.

