Odessa City Councilmember abstains from vote on life insurance services due to conflict of interest

(KOSA)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa has issued a release after Councilmember Steve Thompson abstained from a vote involving the city’s life insurance services last week.

On Tuesday, December 8, Odessa’s City Council was set to approve STA Benefits, Ltd. to continue to provide life insurance brokerage services for the city.

Thompson then let the rest of the City Council know that he had a conflict of interest and would be abstaining from the vote.

According to a release, Thompson had previously owned STA Benefits before selling his ownership to his son.

A city spokesperson says that STA Benefits has provided life insurance brokerage services to the city for 25 years.

Thompson was elected to the District 2 seat in November.

