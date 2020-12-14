Advertisement

Nine COVID-19 related deaths reported in Midland over the weekend

(KOSA)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from the City of Midland:

Today, Midland County, the City of Midland and Midland Health confirmed Midland County’s 162nd, 163rd, 164th 165th, 166th, 167th, 168th, 169th, and 170th COVID-19 related deaths.

The 162nd patient, a female in her 80s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on December 11, 2020.

The 163rd patient, a female in her 80s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on December 11, 2020.

The 164th patient, a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on December 11, 2020.

The 165th patient, a female in her 80s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on December 11, 2020.

The 166th patient, a female in her 70s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on December 13, 2020.

The 167th patient, a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on December 12, 2020.

The 168th patient, a male in his 70s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on December 12, 2020.

The 169th patient, a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on December 12, 2020.

The 170th patient, a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on December 12, 2020.

