Midland won’t receive COVID-19 vaccine shipment until after Tuesday

(KOSA)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital won’t be receiving its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine until sometime after Tuesday, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

A release from THHS states that San Antonio, Dallas, Austin and Houston are receiving vaccines on Monday while Amarillo, Corpus Christi, Edinburg, El Paso, Fort Worth, Galveston, Lubbock, San Angelo, Temple and Tyler will be receiving shipments of the vaccine on Tuesday.

Midland was not among the cities listed for either date. An exact date that Midland could expect to receive a shipment has not been released.

The first round of vaccines will be given to health care workers.

Ector County was accidentally left off the list for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. MCH and ORMC expect to be among hospitals receiving the second round of vaccines due on December 21.

