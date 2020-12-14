Advertisement

Midland teen dies in RV fire

Early Sunday morning, an RV fire in Midland county turned fatal, killing one person and injuring two others.
By Kate Porter
Dec. 13, 2020
“He was trying to get the kid out. He didn’t know how old she was or nothing, but he did try,” said Angel Smith.

Carl and Angel Smith had just arrived at the RV park on Saturday and spent their first night trying to save their neighbor’s home.

The fire claimed a teenage girl’s life and sent her parents to Midland Memorial Hospital with extensive burns.

Angel Smith says it’s hard for her to leave the camper because the damage gives her flashbacks.

“There were flames everywhere, and there was smoke coming back through our RV, so my husband went over to help the lady...she was hollering that her baby was inside so,” said Smith.

Smith says her husband Chad attempted to stop the fire with his fire extinguisher and a water hose but was unsuccessful.

The proximity of the Smith’s camper to the fire led to considerable damage to their home.

“At least I can sit inside. I have no electricity or nothing, but they’re [the RV park] saying they will give us a camper to spend the night in. I just got here last night, and I don’t know what we’re going to do after,” said Smith.

An investigation determined the fire started by accident.

