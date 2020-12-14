Advertisement

Midland Lee choir records annual Christmas concert

On Saturday, the choir taped their entire program at the United Methodist Church of Midland.
By Kate Porter
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Lee choir will be unable to host their annual Christmas concert this year, so they’ve decided to bring the music to you.

All members were socially distanced throughout the pews and wore masks.

Senior choir member Carson Page says that it was disappointing not to have an in-person concert, but he’s happy an alternative option is available.

“It’s been great. To be able to do anything this year with everything going on has been fantastic. So grateful that we’ve been able to do things like this and put things out and sing and make music,” said Page.

The concert will air on CBS 7 on Christmas day at 6:30 am, noon, and 4:30 pm.

