Medical Center Hospital reports two COVID-19 related deaths
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital reported two new COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend, bringing its total number of deaths up to 161.
According to MCH, one patient was a 77-year-old man who died Saturday night shortly after arriving at the hospital’s Emergency Department.
The second patient, A 67-year-old woman, was a Lincoln Tower resident who died Sunday night days after being admitted to the hospital.
Both patients had pre-existing conditions.
