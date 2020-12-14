Advertisement

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine begin arriving in Texas

Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history at a critical juncture of the pandemic that has killed 1.6 million and sickened 71 million worldwide.(Source: Pfizer via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are arriving throughout the U.S. including Texas, with health care workers first in line to receive the shots.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says 19,500 doses of the vaccine were headed Monday to four sites in Texas.

Those include MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Wellness 360 at UT Health San Antonio and UT Health Austin’s Dell Medical School.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the first doses arrived about 8 a.m. Monday at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Vaccinations are expected to begin soon.

