Body of missing man found in Andrews County

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The body of a missing Irving man was found in Andrews County this weekend.

According to the Irving Police Department, a Silver Alert was issued for 69-year-old Roland Smith back on December 3. He had last been seen on November 24.

On Saturday night, deputies with the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office found Smith and his vehicle about 20 miles south of Andrews.

Deputies found no signs of foul play and say there will be no criminal investigation.

