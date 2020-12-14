Advertisement

Amazon’s Zoox unveils autonomous electric ‘robo-taxi’

Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban...
Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An autonomous vehicle company acquired this year by Amazon has unveiled a four-person “robo-taxi,” a compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.

The carriage-style interior of the vehicle produced by Zoox Inc. has two benches that face each other. There is no steering wheel. It measures just under 12 feet long, about a foot shorter than a standard Mini Cooper.

It is among the first vehicles with bidirectional capabilities and four-wheel steering, allowing for better maneuverability. It has a top speed of 75 miles per hour.

The vehicle is being tested in the company’s base of Foster City, California, as well as Las Vegas and San Francisco, Zoox said Monday.

Zoox, based Foster City in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2014 and acquired by Amazon in June. It operates as an independent subsidiary at Amazon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
The Midland County Fire Marshal's Office says a teenager was killed in an RV fire early Sunday...
Teenager killed in structure fire in Midland County
Odessa Police have arrested two people connected to a murder that occurred early Sunday morning...
Odessa Police arrest two suspects in murder case
Early Sunday morning, an RV fire in Midland county turned fatal, killing one person and...
Midland teen dies in RV fire
Police say a driver was traveling the wrong direction when they crashed head-on into an F-150...
Odessa driver charged in crash that sent four to the hospital

Latest News

Capone, a black lab mix, lived at Animals Friends for more than three years.
Black Lab mix adopted from shelter after 1,134 days
In this March 6, 2012, file photo, an FBI poster showing a composite image of former FBI agent...
US blames Iran in abduction, death of ex-FBI agent Levinson
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory
Nine COVID-19 related deaths reported in Midland over the weekend
FILE - In this July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor runs the bases...
AP Interview: Indians owner says name won’t change in 2021