Teenager killed in structure fire in Midland County

The Midland County Fire Marshal's Office says a teenager was killed in an RV fire early Sunday morning.(KOSA)
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A spokesperson for Midland County says a teenager was killed in an RV fire early Sunday morning.

Emergency responders were called to reports of a structure fire near the 1400 block of East County Road 117 in Midland County just before 2 a.m. Responders found a recreational vehicle on fire at the scene and, along with local volunteer fire departments, extinguished the fire.

After putting out the fire, the investigators with Midland County Fire Marshal’s found the teenager’s remains. The teenager’s parents were transported to a local hospital with severe burns, according to the Fire Marshal.

The victims’ names have not been released at this time, and an investigation revealed the fire to be an accident.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

