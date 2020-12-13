Odessa Police arrest two suspects in murder case

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have arrested two people connected to a murder that occurred early Sunday morning in North Odessa.

OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a call near 4300 North Dixie regarding a stabbing victim around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a wounded 35-year-old male. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.

An investigation revealed that after a disturbance, Joseph Grondahl, 31, stabbed the victim and fled the scene before police arrived. A murder warrant was obtained for Grondahl, and a hindering apprehension or prosecution warrant was obtained for Natalee Lassiter, 38.

Both Grondahl and Lassiter were charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. The investigation continues.

