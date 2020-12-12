COVID patients road to recovery often starts at Encompass Health in Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For COVID-19 survivors, recovery is a multi-step process. And for many of them, that process begins with re-learning everyday tasks like picking up a phone.

If so, they’ll go to Encompass Health in Midland, the Permian Basin’s only rehab hospital.

“Our mission is to help people get back to work, to life, and living,” said Hospital Director Dr. Mark Fredrickson.

And post-COVID patients pose a unique problem.

“We’ve got people who’ve been on ventilators, who’ve been acutely ill—almost died—and are now left unable to move,” Fredrickson said. “Sometimes they can’t swallow, and sometimes they can’t stand.”

While COVID is most often associated with lung damage, the virus also affects other parts of the body.

“It’s not only their lungs that are being attacked, but their muscles, organs, and even their cognition and memory is affected,” said therapist Madison Morrow.

The hospital houses about 2-dozen post-COVID patients and a separate wing with a few COVID-positive patients.

Rehab often involves simple tasks.

“I have patients fold their clothes and go put them up in the closet,” said Morrow. “That’s working on standing tolerance. That’s working on increasing their endurance.”

The exercises, although basic, are all-encompassing.

“We do many kinds of exercises…with my hands... with my feet… with my legs,” said Melania Horta, an Encompass patient. “And they take me around the building to walk.”

The hospital has a rehab gym, but the COVID-positive patients can’t use it, forcing hospital staff to get creative.

“I’ll make the patient stand up, hold on to the dresser and do some balance activities like weight shifting or standing on one leg,” said therapist Paul Malayag.

And when the rehab is complete, patients go home a little stronger and a lot more thankful.

