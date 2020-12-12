AP: Two men killed in a helicopter crash near Colorado City
The crash happened Thursday just southwest of Colorado City
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Two men were killed when a helicopter crashed in a field.
Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs told the Associated Press that the pilot, 31-year-old Zane Whitesides and the passenger, Zack Pfeuffer were killed.
Both were from Colorado City.
Toombs said he believed they were headed to a ranch to help them move cattle.
