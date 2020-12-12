AP: Two men killed in a helicopter crash near Colorado City

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Two men were killed when a helicopter crashed in a field.

Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs told the Associated Press that the pilot, 31-year-old Zane Whitesides and the passenger, Zack Pfeuffer were killed.

Both were from Colorado City.

Toombs said he believed they were headed to a ranch to help them move cattle.

