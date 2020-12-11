WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - ‘Twas the night before playoffs and all through the Basin,

Panthers and Rebels were ready to go gold ball chasin’.

For Permian the opponent is a familiar foe,

The Franklin Cougars from El Paso.

These two teams met twice last season,

When Franklin went home in the first round, Permian was the reason.

The cougars barely squeeked into this year’s playoff field,

But mojo knows the team from out west won’t easily yield.

“They’re a good football team,” Permian Head Coach Jeff Ellison said. “They beat us last year the first time, and then we got them the second time. It’ll be a good challenge for us but we’re excited.”

If you can’t be at Ratliff Stadium, no need to fret,

You can watch the Permian game on your television set.

KWWT My30 is the channel to find,

Or watch live on our website, if you’re the streaming kind.

Onto the Lee Rebels, where I will continue my rhyme,

Within the last year, they’ll play Montwood for the third time.

The Rams come in with a record of 4-3,

Like last year, this looks like an easy win for Lee.

But no so fast, Coach Hartman warns,

A Ram is dangerous, as long as it’s got horns.

“Like I tell our kids, they’re going to have seniors, they’re going to fight,” Lee Head Coach Clint Hartman said. “On defense they have nine seniors. On offense I think they have seven. Those kids are not going to come here and lay down.”

That game starts early at 6:00, so make sure your clock is right,

I wish a happy playoffs to all, and to all a good night!

