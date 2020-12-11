Advertisement

‘Twas the night before playoffs

A special holiday-themed preview of Permian and Lee’s first round playoff games
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - ‘Twas the night before playoffs and all through the Basin,

Panthers and Rebels were ready to go gold ball chasin’.

For Permian the opponent is a familiar foe,

The Franklin Cougars from El Paso.

These two teams met twice last season,

When Franklin went home in the first round, Permian was the reason.

The cougars barely squeeked into this year’s playoff field,

But mojo knows the team from out west won’t easily yield.

“They’re a good football team,” Permian Head Coach Jeff Ellison said. “They beat us last year the first time, and then we got them the second time. It’ll be a good challenge for us but we’re excited.”

If you can’t be at Ratliff Stadium, no need to fret,

You can watch the Permian game on your television set.

KWWT My30 is the channel to find,

Or watch live on our website, if you’re the streaming kind.

Onto the Lee Rebels, where I will continue my rhyme,

Within the last year, they’ll play Montwood for the third time.

The Rams come in with a record of 4-3,

Like last year, this looks like an easy win for Lee.

But no so fast, Coach Hartman warns,

A Ram is dangerous, as long as it’s got horns.

“Like I tell our kids, they’re going to have seniors, they’re going to fight,” Lee Head Coach Clint Hartman said. “On defense they have nine seniors. On offense I think they have seven. Those kids are not going to come here and lay down.”

That game starts early at 6:00, so make sure your clock is right,

I wish a happy playoffs to all, and to all a good night!

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on local oil and gas company
Brewster County deputy shot in hand during shootout
Odessa's Accountability Project posted photos on Facebook showing what appeared to be the...
Tree is not trashed, city officials say
Odessa police say that several card skimmers were recently found at a gas station.
Odessa police find card skimmers at gas station
Baby shower held for quintuplets born in Odessa
Baby shower held for quintuplets born in Odessa

Latest News

‘Twas the night before playoffs
Midland High tennis star Tyler Stewart signs with Abilene Christian
Midland High tennis star Tyler Stewart signs with Abilene Christian
Midland High tennis star Tyler Stewart signs with Abilene Christian
Midland High tennis star Tyler Stewart signs with Abilene Christian
Midland RockHounds re-join Oakland Athletics as minor league affiliate