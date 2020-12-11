Medical Center Hospital reports four COVID-19 related deaths

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital reported four new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

According to MCH, the patients were a 60-year-old man and 60-year-old woman who died on Thursday and an 86-year-old man and 93-year-old man who died early Friday morning.

All four of the patients had pre-existing conditions.

MCH has now seen a total of 159 COVID-19 related deaths.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.