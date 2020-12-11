Medical Center Hospital reports four COVID-19 related deaths
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital reported four new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.
According to MCH, the patients were a 60-year-old man and 60-year-old woman who died on Thursday and an 86-year-old man and 93-year-old man who died early Friday morning.
All four of the patients had pre-existing conditions.
MCH has now seen a total of 159 COVID-19 related deaths.
