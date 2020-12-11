Advertisement

Medical Center Hospital reports four COVID-19 related deaths

Medical Center Hospital.
Medical Center Hospital.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital reported four new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

According to MCH, the patients were a 60-year-old man and 60-year-old woman who died on Thursday and an 86-year-old man and 93-year-old man who died early Friday morning.

All four of the patients had pre-existing conditions.

MCH has now seen a total of 159 COVID-19 related deaths.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on local oil and gas company
Police said there is no clear motive and no arrests have been made.
Deputy shot, suspect killed in Odessa shootout
Odessa's Accountability Project posted photos on Facebook showing what appeared to be the...
Tree is not trashed, city officials say
Brewster County deputy shot in hand during shootout
Baby shower held for quintuplets born in Odessa
Baby shower held for quintuplets born in Odessa

Latest News

Suspect killed, deputy hurt in Odessa shootout
Suspect killed, deputy hurt in Odessa shootout
Permian quarterback Harper Terry
‘Twas the night before playoffs
‘Twas the night before playoffs
Police said there is no clear motive and no arrests have been made.
Deputy shot, suspect killed in Odessa shootout