FIRST ON CBS7: Iconic Target Marathon taken down
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARATHON, Texas (KOSA) - The iconic Target in Marathon is no more.
It wasn’t vandals who destroyed the landmark, but the owner of the property.
Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson tells CBS7 that the structure had become more unstable and the property owner was worried someone could get hurt.
He decided to take it down before that could happen.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.