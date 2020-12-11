FIRST ON CBS7: Iconic Target Marathon taken down

MARATHON, Texas (KOSA) - The iconic Target in Marathon is no more.

It wasn’t vandals who destroyed the landmark, but the owner of the property.

Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson tells CBS7 that the structure had become more unstable and the property owner was worried someone could get hurt.

He decided to take it down before that could happen.

