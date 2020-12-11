Advertisement

Ector County Health Dept. not keeping up with COVID death rate

Ector County's COVID-19 Dashboard reports that there have only been 154 deaths in the county,...
Ector County's COVID-19 Dashboard reports that there have only been 154 deaths in the county, even after Medical Center Hospital has seen 159 COVID-19 related deaths.(Ector County)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Health Department isn’t staying on top of how many people have died because of coronavirus on its online dashboard.

As of Friday at noon, it reports 154 people have died since the pandemic began.

However, Medical Center Hospital reported its 159th death today. Odessa Regional Medical Center says it has had at least 67 people die from COVID.

That’s 226, not counting those who have died in nursing homes or at home.

We’ve called the health department and asked to speak to director Brandy Garcia numerous times this week to find out why. She either hasn’t called us back, or we get the department voicemail, which is full.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Police said there is no clear motive and no arrests have been made.
Deputy shot, suspect killed in Odessa shootout
Odessa's Accountability Project posted photos on Facebook showing what appeared to be the...
Tree is not trashed, city officials say
Brewster County deputy shot in hand during shootout
The Target Marathon is no more.
FIRST ON CBS7: Iconic Target Marathon taken down

Latest News

Suspect killed, deputy hurt in Odessa shootout
Suspect killed, deputy hurt in Odessa shootout
Medical Center Hospital.
Medical Center Hospital reports four COVID-19 related deaths
Permian quarterback Harper Terry
‘Twas the night before playoffs
‘Twas the night before playoffs