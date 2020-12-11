Advertisement

UPDATE: ECSO confirms officer-involved shooting, suspect dead

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an officer involved shooting tonight near West Ada Street and Hickory Avenue
Police said there is no clear motive and no arrests have been made.
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an officer involved shooting that sent a deputy to the hospital.

Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 the suspect was killed`.

The shooting happened near Ada and Hickory around 7:30 Thursday night as a deputy was chasing another vehicle.

It ended near Ada and Hickory and shots were fired.

The sheriffs tell us one suspect and one deputy was shot.

The deputy was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is stable right now.

No other details have been released at this time, and Sheriff Griffis will be on the scene and will give us updates.

We will be updating this story.

