Advertisement

Clorox wipes shortage may last until mid-2021

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect...
Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect against viruses, only to come away empty-handed.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With coronavirus cases surging and people taking extra precautions to disinfect, Clorox wipes are still in high demand.

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect against viruses, only to come away empty-handed.

In an interview on Thursday night with NBC Nightly News, Clorox Chief Operating Officer Eric Reynolds said the wipes shortage could last until mid-2021.

Reynolds said the company is producing more wipes than ever, but the demand is staying incredibly high.

It’s the third time since the pandemic began that Clorox has pushed back the time frame for easing the nationwide shortage.

Reynolds said the company plans to up production by February.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on local oil and gas company
Police said there is no clear motive and no arrests have been made.
Deputy shot, suspect killed in Odessa shootout
Odessa's Accountability Project posted photos on Facebook showing what appeared to be the...
Tree is not trashed, city officials say
Brewster County deputy shot in hand during shootout
Baby shower held for quintuplets born in Odessa
Baby shower held for quintuplets born in Odessa

Latest News

Toys for Tots offers gifts to millions of children each holiday season. But this year,...
Toys for Tots seeking gifts, donations amid tough economic times
In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Virgin Galactic ground crew guide the company's carrier...
Window opens for Virgin Galactic test flight from spaceport
With just a few months on the road, Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” tops the...
Live events industry lost $30B due to pandemic, Pollstar says
Suspect killed, deputy hurt in Odessa shootout
Suspect killed, deputy hurt in Odessa shootout