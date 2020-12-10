Advertisement

Video captures series of freeway crashes in California

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (CNN) - A dramatic series of car crashes was all caught on camera.

It all started when a black Honda, trying to exit the freeway, hit a semi Wednesday morning in Rowland Heights.

The dashboard video shows that the truck and the driver of the Honda were able to make it safely to the right side of the road.

But the bad luck wasn’t over. Moments later, a truck and another car slammed into the Honda from the first accident.

Three people were hurt in the crashes and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Honda was suspected of driving drunk and arrested.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police say that several card skimmers were recently found at a gas station.
Odessa police find card skimmers at gas station
Damien Dubree Smith, 38.
Two more arrests made in deadly Odessa shooting
The concerns of citizens ranged from the group home’s residents being loud and bringing illegal...
Residents voice concerns about group home for recovering addicts at city council meeting
Email sent to CBS7 News
FIRST ON CBS7 - Andrews ISD Superintendent: Do not follow health provider’s quarantine mandate
Kyristian Renae Aguilar, 27, and Dayshon Johnson, 27.
Two suspects charged in Reeves County man camp murder

Latest News

Thousands vaccinated against COVID-19 in UK as gov't issues allergy warning
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of virus
Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at...
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in port blast
A series of crashes in California was caught on camera on Wednesday.
Video: Dramatic series of crashes injure 3 in California