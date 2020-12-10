Advertisement

Recall: Erectile dysfunction and depression pills bottled together by accident

The company said sildenafil and trazodone tablets were “inadvertently packaged together” when...
The company said sildenafil and trazodone tablets were “inadvertently packaged together” when they were bottled by a third-party vendor.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The pharmaceutical company Avkare is recalling two medications that are used to treat erectile dysfunction and severe depression.

The company said sildenafil and trazodone tablets were “inadvertently packaged together” when they were bottled by a third-party vendor.

Products affected include:

  • Sildenafil tablets, lot No. 36884, expiration date 03/2022, bottle count 100, NDC No. 42291-748-01; and
  • Trazodone tablets, lot No. 36783, expiration date 06/2022, bottle count 1000 and NDC No. 42291-834-10

If taken, the medications can cause serious health concerns.

So far, Avkare says it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall. Those who have experienced problems that may be related to using this product should contact their physician.

For more information on this recall, contact AvKARE at 1-855-361-3993 Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Odessa police say that several card skimmers were recently found at a gas station.
Odessa police find card skimmers at gas station
Damien Dubree Smith, 38.
Two more arrests made in deadly Odessa shooting
The concerns of citizens ranged from the group home’s residents being loud and bringing illegal...
Residents voice concerns about group home for recovering addicts at city council meeting
Email sent to CBS7 News
FIRST ON CBS7 - Andrews ISD Superintendent: Do not follow health provider’s quarantine mandate
Kyristian Renae Aguilar, 27, and Dayshon Johnson, 27.
Two suspects charged in Reeves County man camp murder

Latest News

FILE - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on...
Taylor Swift surprises fans with another album
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Trump’s chief virus aid negotiator sees ‘a lot of progress’
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, John Carlos, left, and Tommie Smith pose for a photo...
AP Exclusive: USOPC hears athletes, won’t punish protesters
Pope Francis will visit Iraq in March.
Pope’s Midnight Mass to start early to respect COVID curfew