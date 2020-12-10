Pecos students fill treat baskets for healthcare workers

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - It’s time for us to tell you something good happening in our area.

Two third-grade classes in Pecos are making kindness happen in their community.

Mrs. Walker’s and Mrs. Salgado’s classes filled treat baskets with food and cards to show their local healthcare workers that they are appreciated.

According to the school district, the baskets were set to be delivered on Wednesday.

