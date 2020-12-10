Missing Lubbock man may be in Fort Stockton area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for missing 82-year-old Ignacio Sanchez Sosa who was last seen leaving his residence in the 3000 block of 1st Street in Lubbock, Texas, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 in his white 1989 Chevy Van, license plate FMW1549.

Investigators have reason to believe Sosa may be in the Fort Stockton area.

Sosa is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, blue sweatpants and beige tennis shoes. Investigators consider him endangered due to medical conditions.

Anyone who sees Sosa or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or Sgt. Justin Anderson of the Lubbock Police Department at (806) 775-2401.

Ignacio Sanchez Sosa was last seen leaving his home in a white 199 Chevy Van, license plate FMW1549.

