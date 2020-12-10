Midland RockHounds re-join Oakland Athletics as minor league affiliate

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Minor League Baseball should make its return in 2021, and the Midland RockHounds will once again be an affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

The A’s announced Wednesday that Midland will continue to be its Double A team, following a restructuring of baseball’s farm system.

“Miles Prentice and Monty Hoppel in Midland have been loyal partners for over 20 seasons now,” A’s General Manager David Forst said. “We look forward to another 20 years of A’s minor leaguers wearing RockHounds jerseys.”

“We’ve always known that West Texas is a perfect match for Minor League Baseball, and our affiliation with the Oakland A’s has built a tremendous tradition,” Rockhounds Co-Owner and President Miles Prentice said. “We are glad the A’s want to extend our affiliation. The RockHounds / A’s era has produced six Texas League championships since 2005, a remarkable accomplishment. The very first team, in 1999, produced a Cy Young Award winner (Barry Zito) and two of our alums, Matt Chapman and Matt Olson, are among the top young players in Major League Baseball.”

Joining Midland in the A’s system are the Las Vegas Aviators, Lansing (MI) Lugnuts and Stockton (CA) Ports.

You may remember last fall, baseball said it would be eliminating dozens of minor league teams. Then, no minor league games were played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

