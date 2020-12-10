Midland High tennis star Tyler Stewart signs with Abilene Christian

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland High School tennis star Tyler Stewart will continue his career at the Division 1 level. On Wednesday, Stewart signed with Abilene Christian University.

He said that playing college tennis is something of a family tradition.

“We’re basically known as the tennis family,” Stewart said. “My dad played at Texas. My mom played at [Texas] Tech. My sister is at ACU and I’ll be there next year. It will be fun to continue that with my sister, and my family will be able to watch both of us so it’s going to be good.”

Stewart’s sister Allison is a 2019 graduate of Midland High and is entering her junior season at ACU.

The Midland tennis team also presented Coach Tom Heiting with a cake at the signing on Wednesday, after he was named the region’s tennis coach of the year.

