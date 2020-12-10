Advertisement

Man who was serving 90-year sentence for marijuana released

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Richard DeLisi is a free man after serving 31 years of a 90-year sentence for selling marijuana.

The 71-year-old walked out of a Florida prison Tuesday saying he’s not bitter about the lost years and prefers to focus on creating memories with his family.

According to The Last Prisoner Project, DeLisi was believed to have been the longest serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner. He was sentenced to 90 years in 1989 at the age of 40.

While he was in prison, his wife, parents and 23-year-old son all died.

On Tuesday, he met two granddaughters for the first time and ate at his favorite crab restaurant.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damien Dubree Smith, 38.
Two more arrests made in deadly Odessa shooting
Kyristian Renae Aguilar, 27, and Dayshon Johnson, 27.
Two suspects charged in Reeves County man camp murder
Midland cemetery issues
Midland County Commissioners give family space to bury loved one after family’s burial plot was used
Email sent to CBS7 News
FIRST ON CBS7 - Andrews ISD Superintendent: Do not follow health provider’s quarantine mandate
Medical Center Hospital
Ector County left off list for initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Latest News

The 71-year-old walked out of prison saying he’s not bitter about the lost years and prefers to...
Longest-serving inmate for marijuana released after 31 years
Midland High tennis star Tyler Stewart signs with Abilene Christian
Midland High tennis star Tyler Stewart signs with Abilene Christian
In October, Idalia Morena was told she was being relieved of her duties after she had called in...
Former Andrews ISD employee claims she was fired after she called in sick to work with COVID symptoms
FILE - In this In this July 8, 2014 file photo, people walk on Johns Hopkins University's...
Johns Hopkins: Census records show founder owned slaves