Former Andrews ISD employee claims she was fired after she called in sick to work with COVID symptoms

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - A former Andrews ISD employee says she got fired because she had COVID-19 and didn’t go to work.

In October, Idalia Morena was told she was being relieved of her duties after she had called in sick with COVID symptoms.

The facility’s director told Morena that the decision to fire her was “in the best interest of the daycare at that time.”

“So I say, “okay, I wanna know...I got fired because I’m sick?” said Morena.

Morena contacted the AISD superintendent, Dr. Bobby Azam, after getting fired to ask why they let her go.

She says Dr. Azam told her that it was the daycare director’s decision and that he has no control over those firings.

On Friday, Azam sent an email to the entire district reminding teachers and staff of the coronavirus policy – if you feel good, come to school – if you don’t – stay home.

However, Azam said he doesn’t believe in contact tracing or quarantining after possibly being around someone positive for the virus.

Morena says the decision to fire her came as a total shock to her.

“If I would be mean with one of the babies because I used to work at the baby room, if I would be mean or treat them bad I would understand for them to let me go. But only because I got sick...that’s not right,” said Morena.

Morena worked at the AISD daycare center for over a year, but she has been involved in the industry for more than ten years.

She says she was never written up or had any problems with management.

“Children grew very good bonds with my mom. I think one of the teachers had even said that. I even have the message where one of the teachers messaged me Facebook had posted that on facebook that the first word her son ever spoke was my mom’s name,” said Morena’s daughter Idalia Aguilera.

We called Dr. Azam’s office five times and emailed him – but didn’t hear back.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.