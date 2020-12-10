Advertisement

Finals week brings added worry for ECISD families without internet

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County ISD created the Internet Assistance Program to ensure families that need help getting reliable internet get it.

But families can’t apply unless they don’t have internet, and the application review process takes two weeks, meaning that’s two weeks a student might be missing class and falling behind.

“I’m at, like, 10 out of 10 on frustration right now,” Denton said.

Tonya Denton chose to have her 5th and 7th-grade children attend school virtually this fall because she and her husband have medical issues that make them high risk for COVID-19.

With Tonya on disability and her husband unable to work due to recent surgery, their family lost their internet service on Nov. 20. They applied for the internet assistance program the same day…

“We had to wait before it was completely shut off before we could start the application process,” Denton said.

But the application process takes two weeks. According to the ECISD, that time is used to verify the family lives within the school district, then works to find them internet options through a cable provider or a hot spot.

That creates a dead period of two weeks when a family might not have any internet service, which could cause kids to fall behind.

“I call every morning and every afternoon to follow up on it,” Denton said.

The ECISD knows this and says they’re making every attempt to keep help families like Denton’s.

She hopes the problem is resolved soon. The absences are piling up, and finals are around the corner.

“My middle schooler is missing out on all the reviews that his classes are going over what’s going to be on the finals and what’s not,” she said. “He’s actually supposed to start finals this Friday, but we have no idea if he’s even going to be able to.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damien Dubree Smith, 38.
Two more arrests made in deadly Odessa shooting
Kyristian Renae Aguilar, 27, and Dayshon Johnson, 27.
Two suspects charged in Reeves County man camp murder
Midland cemetery issues
Midland County Commissioners give family space to bury loved one after family’s burial plot was used
Email sent to CBS7 News
FIRST ON CBS7 - Andrews ISD Superintendent: Do not follow health provider’s quarantine mandate
Medical Center Hospital
Ector County left off list for initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Latest News

Midland High tennis star Tyler Stewart signs with Abilene Christian
Midland High tennis star Tyler Stewart signs with Abilene Christian
In October, Idalia Morena was told she was being relieved of her duties after she had called in...
Former Andrews ISD employee claims she was fired after she called in sick to work with COVID symptoms
Brewster County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer-involved shooting
Ector County ISD nurses train to use the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid test.
Ector County ISD to begin providing rapid COVID-19 tests for staff and students