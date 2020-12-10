Advertisement

Federal agents seize more than 100,000 counterfeit N95 masks in Texas

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - More than 100,000 counterfeit 3M N95 surgical masks intended for hospital workers in the United States were seized by federal agents on Monday.

The masks were packaged to look like 3M products. The retail value of the shipment found at the Texas warehouse was more than $600,000, according to a statement released Wednesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Federal agents seized more than 100,000 counterfeit N-95 masks in Texas on Monday.
Federal agents seized more than 100,000 counterfeit N-95 masks in Texas on Monday.(U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

With the help from 3M and the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, the agents were able to determine that the masks were counterfeit.

“The seizure of these counterfeit surgical masks not only ensures the health and safety of our frontline health care workers by preventing them from receiving inferior personal protective equipment, it also protects the integrity of the American economy,” said Erik P. Breitzke with Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal agents seized more than 100,000 counterfeit N-95 masks in Texas on Monday.
Federal agents seized more than 100,000 counterfeit N-95 masks in Texas on Monday.(U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

He says ICE and HSI will “continue to aggressively investigate, arrest and prosecute criminal counterfeits who show a total disregard for human life and take advantage of a relentless world pandemic for economic gain.”

In April 2020, ICE and CBP launched “Operation Stolen Promise” to protect the U.S. from the “increasing and evolving threat posed by COVID-19-related fraud and criminal activity.” According to ICE, the operation has yielded more than 187 arrests and $28 million in recovered assets.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damien Dubree Smith, 38.
Two more arrests made in deadly Odessa shooting
Kyristian Renae Aguilar, 27, and Dayshon Johnson, 27.
Two suspects charged in Reeves County man camp murder
Midland cemetery issues
Midland County Commissioners give family space to bury loved one after family’s burial plot was used
Email sent to CBS7 News
FIRST ON CBS7 - Andrews ISD Superintendent: Do not follow health provider’s quarantine mandate
Medical Center Hospital
Ector County left off list for initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Latest News

In October, Idalia Morena was told she was being relieved of her duties after she had called in...
Former Andrews ISD employee claims she was fired after she called in sick to work with COVID symptoms
FILE - In this In this July 8, 2014 file photo, people walk on Johns Hopkins University's...
Johns Hopkins: Census records show founder owned slaves
Noted abolitionist Johns Hopkins owned slaves
Brewster County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer-involved shooting