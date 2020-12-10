Baby shower held for quintuplets born in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Earlier this year we introduced you to a rare set of quintuplets who were born in Odessa.

On Wednesday, the doctor who delivered them threw the family a baby shower.

The five girls, Hadley, Reagan, Zariah, Zylah and Jocely, are now around four months old, and they’re officially back home after a short stay at the Odessa Regional Medical Center’s NICU.

The babies came home at different times, with the last one coming home just last week.

Congrats to their growing family!

