Advertisement

A-F ratings for Texas schools paused for 2020-21, STAAR to continue

(CBS7 File Photo)
(CBS7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Education Agency has announced that A-F ratings for school districts will be paused for the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the TEA also said that the STAAR test is set to proceed as usual.

“The issuance of A-F ratings for schools has proven to be a valuable tool to support continuous improvement for our students, allowing educators, parents, and the general public to better identify and expand efforts that are working for kids. But the pandemic has disrupted school operations in fundamental ways that have often been outside the control of our school leaders, making it far more difficult to use these ratings as a tool to support student academic growth. As a result, we will not issue A-F ratings this school year,” said TEA Commissioner Mike Morath.

Last month, State Representative Brooks Landgraf and other state lawmakers called on the TEA to suspend STAAR testing for the current school year.

“I’m thankful so many of my colleagues in the Texas House agree that administering the STAAR test this school year is a bad idea,” Landgraf said. “It is abundantly clear that COVID-19 has presented our educators, our students, and their families with unique obstacles that have completely changed the dynamics of the school year, and our state’s policy must reflect this reality in our schools.”

Governor Greg Abbott waived STAAR testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year back in March.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police say that several card skimmers were recently found at a gas station.
Odessa police find card skimmers at gas station
Damien Dubree Smith, 38.
Two more arrests made in deadly Odessa shooting
Brewster County deputy shot in hand during shootout
The concerns of citizens ranged from the group home’s residents being loud and bringing illegal...
Residents voice concerns about group home for recovering addicts at city council meeting
Email sent to CBS7 News
FIRST ON CBS7 - Andrews ISD Superintendent: Do not follow health provider’s quarantine mandate

Latest News

Ignacio Sanchez Sosa, 82.
Missing Lubbock man found safe
Baby shower held for quintuplets born in Odessa
Baby shower held for quintuplets born in Odessa
Pecos students fill baskets with treats for healthcare workers
Pecos students fill treat baskets for healthcare workers
Baby shower held for quintuplets born in Odessa
Baby shower held for quintuplets born in Odessa