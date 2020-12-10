A-F ratings for Texas schools paused for 2020-21, STAAR to continue

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Education Agency has announced that A-F ratings for school districts will be paused for the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the TEA also said that the STAAR test is set to proceed as usual.

“The issuance of A-F ratings for schools has proven to be a valuable tool to support continuous improvement for our students, allowing educators, parents, and the general public to better identify and expand efforts that are working for kids. But the pandemic has disrupted school operations in fundamental ways that have often been outside the control of our school leaders, making it far more difficult to use these ratings as a tool to support student academic growth. As a result, we will not issue A-F ratings this school year,” said TEA Commissioner Mike Morath.

Last month, State Representative Brooks Landgraf and other state lawmakers called on the TEA to suspend STAAR testing for the current school year.

“I’m thankful so many of my colleagues in the Texas House agree that administering the STAAR test this school year is a bad idea,” Landgraf said. “It is abundantly clear that COVID-19 has presented our educators, our students, and their families with unique obstacles that have completely changed the dynamics of the school year, and our state’s policy must reflect this reality in our schools.”

Governor Greg Abbott waived STAAR testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year back in March.

