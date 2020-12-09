Residents voice concerns about group home for recovering addicts at city council meeting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The agenda for Tuesday’s city council meeting included a group home in Esmond Estates designed to help men recovering from addiction because many residents are upset about its location.

Mayor David Turner asked the council to approve a motion to table the group home discussion until the city attorney gathered more information.

Although the council didn’t discuss anything, concerned residents were able to voice their opinions.

The Straightline Group helps recovering addicts with housing as well as financial and legal issues.

The group’s representative, Simon Cross, says that the men who live in the group home are drug tested often and must keep the house presentable.

The concerns of citizens ranged from the group home’s residents being loud and bringing illegal activity to the area to COVID spreading within the home.

The main complaint of homeowners in Esmond Estates is that the group home would lower their property values.

“There’s no way in the world if the economy ever comes back or even if it doesn’t if all those people are out in the front yard smoking cigarettes and being loud that you’re going to be able to sell a house. If a prospective buyer for the house comes by and all that stuff’s going on, it’s just not going to happen,” said resident Gary Wynne.

A supporter of the Straightline Group was also able to speak at Tuesday’s meeting.

He addressed several concerns the residents had, including one about no one being in charge of the men.

‘I know for a fact that that house over there has a house manager. But once again, the lady did say, “Hey, I’ve never seen it.” We hear many people who say, “well, gosh, we never see the city council”...well, they’re working. Just because you don’t see it [doesn’t mean it isn’t happening],” said group home supporter Matt Coady.

The city council will discuss the group home situation at their next meeting.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.