PRMC pleads with the public to help slow the spread

The hospital sent out a letter to the community leaders pleading for their help.
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Regional Medical Center is once again urging the community to cancel large events and gatherings.

PRMC still has open beds, but they have started to see the aftermath of people gathering for Thanksgiving.

Rising covid cases in West Texas have forced area hospitals to beg the public to do their part to slow the spread.

Several people still believe that hospitals are blowing the pandemic out of proportion.

PRMC chief of staff Dr. Alyssa Tochterman says that it’s heartbreaking when people don’t take the virus seriously.

“Regardless of what their issues are, if they don’t make it through, that hurts us in ways that a lot of people can’t understand. It doesn’t matter to us what their risk factors were or weren’t. If they don’t make it, that’s very hard on us,” said Dr. Tochterman.

With complete disregard for the hospital’s letter, Andrews ISD hosted a public speaker last week.

In a Facebook post, it’s clear that social distancing protocols got thrown out the window.

“I was sent the picture on my phone, and I happened to be sitting at my desk, and I just placed my head on my desk a little bit too hard. I just took a deep breath and thought, “alright... that’s how it’s gonna be.” at least in the picture, the majority of people seem to be wearing their mask, but still, that’s way too close,” said Dr. Tochterman.

We reached out to Andrews ISD for comment about the event but have yet to hear back.

