Odessa police find card skimmers at gas station

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are alerting the public after card skimmers were discovered at a local gas station.

According to the Odessa Police Department, multiple skimmer devices were found at a gas station located at 1515 South Grandview.

These devices read and store information from the magnetic strips of credit and debit cards. The devices can retrieve the card information, the cardholder’s name, and the PIN associated with the card.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this crime is urged to contact their bank, monitor their accounts and notify their financial institution if they see any unauthorized transactions.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Odessa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.