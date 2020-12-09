New COVID-19 testing site opens in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new COVID-19 testing site is opening in Midland.
According to a release, Midland Health has opened a testing site at the City of Midland’s Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 2300 Butternut Lane.
The site will run from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Appointments for tests can be scheduled through 68Nurse. Testing will be available for anyone who has been exposed or is symptomatic of COVID-19 regardless of their ability to pay.
Midland Health was able to open the second testing site with financial help from the City of Midland.
