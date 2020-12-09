Advertisement

New COVID-19 testing site opens in Midland

COVID-19 test.
COVID-19 test.(Pixabay)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new COVID-19 testing site is opening in Midland.

According to a release, Midland Health has opened a testing site at the City of Midland’s Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 2300 Butternut Lane.

The site will run from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments for tests can be scheduled through 68Nurse. Testing will be available for anyone who has been exposed or is symptomatic of COVID-19 regardless of their ability to pay.

Midland Health was able to open the second testing site with financial help from the City of Midland.

