New COVID-19 testing site opens in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new COVID-19 testing site is opening in Midland.

According to a release, Midland Health has opened a testing site at the City of Midland’s Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 2300 Butternut Lane.

The site will run from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments for tests can be scheduled through 68Nurse. Testing will be available for anyone who has been exposed or is symptomatic of COVID-19 regardless of their ability to pay.

Midland Health was able to open the second testing site with financial help from the City of Midland.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.