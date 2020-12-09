Advertisement

Medical Center Hospital reports three new COVID-19 related deaths

Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Three new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported at Medical Center Hospital.

The patients were a 71-year-old man who died on Tuesday afternoon, a 52-year-old man who died on Tuesday night and an 84-year-old man who died on Wednesday morning.

Medical Center Hospital reports that all three patients had pre-existing conditions.

MCH has now seen a total of 153 COVID-19 related deaths.

