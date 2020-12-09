FIRST ON CBS7 - Andrews ISD Superintendent: Do not follow health provider’s quarantine mandate

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) – Andrews ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Azam sent an email to his principals Friday, following up on the district’s COVID-19 policy.

In it, he says if an employee gets a quarantine letter, but tests negative, they are allowed to come to work.

Even if they get a letter and don’t take a COVID-19 test, they are still allowed to come to work if they feel well.

He wrote, “We, as a District, have not contact traced because it is impossible to do so. Those that try to do it are a) guessing; b) wrong; or c) simply trusting the tested person can remember who he/she was around.”

The CDC says it can take seven days or longer to show symptoms of coronavirus once exposed.

Later in the email Dr. Azam writes, “DO NOT tell an employee to follow a health provider’s quarantine mandate. We’re not telling them to disregard, we’re encouraging the employee to use common sense and if they are sick stay home. If they are healthy come to work.”

The same, he says, goes for students.

Household quarantines, close contact quarantines, etc., he says, are not required by the district.

