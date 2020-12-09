Ector County ISD to begin providing rapid COVID-19 tests for staff and students

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD has begun rolling out a COVID-19 rapid testing option for staff that will soon be available for students.

The Abbott BinaxNOW rapid tests take only 15 minutes to show results and have shown a 98% accuracy with symptomatic patients.

As of right now, ECISD is making the tests available to any team members who exhibit symptoms while at work.

Starting January 4, high school and junior high students exhibiting symptoms will also be able to take a test with parent permission. The option will be extended to elementary students starting on January 18.

ECISD received a total of 11,160 rapid test kids from the state.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.