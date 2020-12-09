Advertisement

City of Odessa offering help for residents financially impacted by COVID-19

(KOSA)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa is offering help for residents who have hit hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the city has $573,750 in Cares funding to help residents with rent, mortgage and utility assistance.

The Community Development department will be taking applications on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Applicants must live within city limits.

Anyone interested in applying can call Community Development at (432) 335-4820.

Water bills will not be eligible for assistance.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damien Dubree Smith, 38.
Two more arrests made in deadly Odessa shooting
Kyristian Renae Aguilar, 27, and Dayshon Johnson, 27.
Two suspects charged in Reeves County man camp murder
Midland cemetery issues
Midland County Commissioners give family space to bury loved one after family’s burial plot was used
Medical Center Hospital
Ector County left off list for initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Email sent to CBS7 News
FIRST ON CBS7 - Andrews ISD Superintendent: Do not follow health provider’s quarantine mandate

Latest News

Ector County ISD nurses train to use the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid test.
Ector County ISD to begin providing rapid COVID-19 tests for staff and students
Andrews ISD COVID-19 Policy
Andrews ISD superintendent tells district to not follow health provider’s quarantine mandate
Odessa police say that several card skimmers were recently found at a gas station.
Odessa police find card skimmers at gas station
COVID-19 test.
New COVID-19 testing site opens in Midland