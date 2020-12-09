City of Odessa offering help for residents financially impacted by COVID-19
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa is offering help for residents who have hit hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release, the city has $573,750 in Cares funding to help residents with rent, mortgage and utility assistance.
The Community Development department will be taking applications on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Applicants must live within city limits.
Anyone interested in applying can call Community Development at (432) 335-4820.
Water bills will not be eligible for assistance.
