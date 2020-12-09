City of Odessa offering help for residents financially impacted by COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa is offering help for residents who have hit hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the city has $573,750 in Cares funding to help residents with rent, mortgage and utility assistance.

The Community Development department will be taking applications on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Applicants must live within city limits.

Anyone interested in applying can call Community Development at (432) 335-4820.

Water bills will not be eligible for assistance.

